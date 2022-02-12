NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Singer and songwriter Lauren Alaina was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry Saturday evening.
The former American Idol star, now turned country music idol, was inducted Saturday and performed a mini-concert featuring several songs and a duet with singer Trisha Yearwood.
Alaina first made her debut at the Opry when she was 16. She said the thing she remembers most from that night is looking over and seeing her father crying tears of joy on the side of the stage.
Yearwood invited Alaina in June of 2021 to join the Opry while performing.
When asked what messages Alaina had for girls aspiring to be a member of the Opry someday, Alaina said, “You’re worth having your picture on this wall. If you want it, you can get it.”
Alaina thanked her team and fans for helping her achieve one of the highest honors in country music.
