News4 is checking in with officials across Middle Tennessee to find out what conditions are like as heavy rain continues to cause, causing flooding in many areas.

NASHVILLE/DAVIDSON COUNTY

No water rescues or street closures reported at this time.

BEDFORD COUNTY

Only four roads closed at this time, mostly in the Wartrace and Unionville areas.

CHEATHAM COUNTY

Pond Creek Road is shut down at this time. No water rescues reported.

COFFEE COUNTY

Water rescue happening in the 1500 block of Hillsboro Viola Road near Highway 127. An elderly woman and a child are being rescued after water from an overflowing creek reached their trailer.

DICKSON COUNTY

No water rescues or evacuations overnight. No road closures yet, but officials are monitoring conditions in known problem areas.

GILES COUNTY

One adult and three children were rescued from their home on Alf Harris Road overnight. A stream near the home was overflowing and is now almost inside the home. The Giles County Fire Department and rescue squad saved the group, who are all said to be OK.

HICKMAN COUNTY

Side streets near the Duck River are closed. Officials say no one has needed to be rescued, but they are keeping a close eye on the Duck River.

The Centerville River Park has flooded. The park is right along the Duck River and is next to two schools. The water is in the field there but is not threatening the schools at this time.

HOUSTON COUNTY

No water rescues or evacuations overnight. No road closures.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY

No water rescues or evacuations overnight. No road closures.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

More than 100 low-lying bridges near creeks, streams and rivers have at least 1 inch of water over them.

Mt. Arrat Road and Burline Lane are big problem areas.

LINCOLN COUNTY

Crews have evacuated at least 10 homes in Fayetteville. The Elk River, Little Norris Creek and Norris Creek have risen out of their banks.

MAURY COUNTY

A News4 viewer sent in these photos of flooding along Terrapin Branch Road in Mt. Pleasant.

A News4 viewer sent in these photos of flooding along Terrapin Branch Road in Mt. Pleasant.

MARSHALL COUNTY

Crews were involved in several water rescues on Friday due to drivers crossing flooded roads. No injuries were reported.

Water is threatening several homes between Lewisburg and Chapel Hill due to Rock Creek and the Duck River. There about 15 roads that are currently impassible. Another 15 to 20 roads have water or debris on them.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

No problems so far with the Cumberland River, which is swollen but not out of its banks yet. No water rescues or any people stranded from flooding.

MOORE COUNTY

The EMA director confirmed 10 people have been evacuated from Turkey Creek Church Road due to flooding. Small creeks that feed into Tims Ford Dam are overflowing in the area. There are 20 or more roads closed at this time.

PERRY COUNTY

Two cars were stuck in water on Cypress Creek Road near Teagues Gravel Road close to Blount Landing Road near the Cypress Creek Marina.

Lost Creek and Russel Creek areas both have water that is high and over some back roads.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

No water rescues or evacuations reported overnight. No road closures at this time.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

According to the PIO for the fire department, Steelson Way is starting to flood. This is part of the Royal Glen subdivision. Residents could be in danger soon.

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue performed a water rescue around 7 a.m. after a car drove through barricade at Sulphur Springs Road.

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue performed a water rescue around 7 a.m. after a car drove through barricade at Sulphur Springs Road.

STEWART COUNTY

There have not been any water rescues or evacuations overnight, but many streets are closed.

Bellwood Landing - lake area

River Road - 190 to boat ramp

Cub Creek Road - 395 to 495

Commissary Hollow Road - 371 to boat ramp

Lee Hollow Road - 490 to 639

Wildcat Creek Road - 473 to county line

Frank Earhart Road - 345 to 524

Lewis Circle - 158 to 211

Cumberland City - Dougherty Street on Highway 233 to McCrackin Street

SUMNER COUNTY

No water rescues or evacuations reported overnight. No road closures reported.

WAYNE COUNTY

Flooding reported around the Tennessee River in the Beechview area, which has overflowed out of its banks. No water rescues overnight, and no street closures.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Less than 10 roads have been closed due to flooding. No water rescues or evacuations overnight.

Impacted roads:

3rd Avenue - Centennial and 4th Avenue

W Harpeth - Hunter Road

Boyd Mill Pike - Old Hillsboro Road / Blazer Road

Floyd Road - Old Hillsboro Road

Old Natchez Trace - Temple Road / Lawrence Road

2089 Kidd Road - Whitney Park Drive / Fann Road

W Harpeth Road - Sedberry Road / Hunter Road

2084 Wilson Pike

Clovercroft Road - Bayhill Circle / Bayhill Circle

Moran Road - Boxwood Drive

Facility/park closures:

Aspen Grove Park

Bicentennial Park

Eastern Flank Battlefield

Fieldstone Farms Tunnels

WILSON COUNTY

No water rescues or evacuations overnight. Some road closures going on. Officials will release a full list later today. Bluebird Road in Lebanon continues to be a problem area for flooding.