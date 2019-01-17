Beer can now be delivered after 11 p.m. in Nashville, hopefully easing some daytime traffic congestion.
Village Wines in Hillsboro Village stays busy.
“We get a lot of foot traffic,” Village Wines employee Jim Luton said.
They stay busy with in-store customers and also online deliveries through companies like Minibar.
“It allows you to press a button and get your alcohol delivered in under an hour,” Minibar Delivery co-founder Lindsey Andrews said. “We have a handful of stores in Nashville.”
To keep everything in stock for the various customers Luton says they get about three to four truck deliveries a day.
“Sometimes we get as many as 500 cases a delivery,” Luton said.
As Nashville grows getting those delivery trucks to establishments around the city during the day can be tough.
“From about three in the afternoon until about six it’s just a steady stream of cars,” Luton said. “There’s no way to get a truck in and out of there.”
Acknowledging that these delivery trucks can jam roads around the city, this week council passed an ordinance that will hopefully help with these delivery headaches. Deliveries can now take place between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., something that was banned in 2014.
“Anything we can do to minimize that during the day is an advantage,” Luton said.
According to the ordinance Metro’s Beer Permit Board said there was no benefit to restricting the hours.
The new delivery hours are effective immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.