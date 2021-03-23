NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's historic Ross building is honoring the late Civil Rights advocate, John Lewis with naming lobby in his honor and legacy.
To honor his legacy and impact, The Episcopal School of Nashville at 2:30 pm today is on the steps of the Ross building to celebrate the dedication of the new John Lewis Lobby.
Nationally known portrait artist, Michael Shane Neal, will present his portrait of Congressman Lewis to be displayed in the lobby.
The son of a sharecropper, Lewis was active in the Civil Rights movement. His passage into full-time movement activism began in 1960 when he helped lead a wave of sit-ins at lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee. He also participated in marches in Selma, Alabama, and Washington D. C.
He graduated from Fisk University and American Baptist Theological Seminary, both in Nashville. He was elected Congressman from Georgia in 1987 and served until he died in 2020.
Michael Shane Neal is well known for his portraits. The original painting of John Lewis is now on exhibit at the Smithsonian as a part of the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent show entitled "The Struggle for Justice."
