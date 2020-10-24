(WSMV) - This weekend is the last to vote early in the November 3rd State and Federal General Election.
“Early voting turnout has been strong across Tennessee,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage voters to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting to make your voice heard."
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A day after the final presidential debate, thousands went to the polls to cast their ballots on Friday.
Tennesseans planning on voting early should remember to bring valid photo identifications with them to the polls. Masks and social distancing are encouraged while voting.
To find a polling locating near you or more information, head to the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com.
The last day of early voting is Thursday, October 29th, 2020.
