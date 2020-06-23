RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The last of the original school resource officers in the state is now retired.
Sgt. Bill West spent more than two decades in Rutherford County schools. 10 of those years were at Brown’s Chapel Elementary School.
"It was all about relationship building, which is probably, I believe, has helped keep a lot of violence out of the schools,” Sgt. West said.
The program in Rutherford County began in 1993. It was the first in the state.
As one of the original five school resource officers, Brown first started at a middle school.
"My first group of 8th graders that I had there are 40 years old now,” Sgt. West said.
For him, two moments in time stick with him, Columbine and Sandy Hook.
“It was such a shock to everyone. It was just almost that traumatic stress that happened,” Sgt. West said.
After Sandy Hook, there was a major push to put officers in every school.
In Rutherford County, they added SROs to make that happen. It's still like that today.
The conversation has now shifted across the country to defunding police departments. It’s an effort that could put SRO programs in jeopardy.
"If we're looking at a community working on relationships between the law enforcement community, this is where it starts. This is a good place to be,” Sgt. West said.
For West, he points to fond memories in his career like coaching the archery team and helping to create a book to teach students about school safety.
"I'm going to miss being here with them every day,” Sgt. West said.
West will still train the next generation of SROs to continue his mission of building relationships with kids early on.
Because of COVID-19, West didn't get to give a proper goodbye to his students. He plans to do that in the Fall.
