NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Last Minute Toy Store will be open again this year to provide free gifts to thousands of children in Davidson County.
Parents who want to shop at the toy store have to line up to receive a ticket between 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Tickets will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis. Lines are expected to be long, so participants are advised to arrive early and to dress warmly.
The ticket will give participants a time to come back to shop between Thursday and Saturday.
The Last Minute Toy Store, which has been operating since 1993, is made possible by a partnership between the Highland Park Church, United Methodist Churches, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots and several other businesses and groups.
Below is a list of items that participants need to bring on their shopping day:
- Picture ID for parent or guardian
- Proof of Davidson County residence (such as a utility bill, a rent receipt, etc.)
- Something official showing children’s name and date of birth (such as a birth certificate, a government assistance card or letter, a vaccination record, etc.)
- Proof of income (A pay stub, a government assistance letter, a separation from work notice, a child support letter or other proof of need)
Families who have already received toys through other programs will not be eligible to participate in the toy store.
The Last Minute Toy Store is located at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office Service Center at 5117 Harding Place in south Nashville.
Click here for more information about The Last Minute Toy Store.
The LMTS is insinde the @NashSheriff Service Center on Harding Pl. Get tickets to shop btw 4-7 tonight! @WSMV pic.twitter.com/tONcXmnE01— Desiree Wiley Fluellen (@DesireeMWiley) December 19, 2018
