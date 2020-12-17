NASHVILLE (WSMV) - In 2019, the Last Minute toy Store set a personal record by providing Christmas to more than 6,000 children with the help of more than 1,000 volunteers.
With all that has happened in 2020, the need is still there to help so many kids have a great Christmas.
This amazing event has been distributing free toys and other gifts to thousands of low-income children and youth who live in Davidson County for over 25 years.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is stopping by its location in Antioch to speak with the volunteers who have been working non-stop for weeks.
Happening today until Friday, the toy store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To learn more, click here.
