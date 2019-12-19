Toys, games, footballs and far more were bagged up Thursday morning as part of the Last Minute Toy Store. The toy store, hosted by the Davidson County Sheriff's Department, gives toys to local families who missed the deadline to receive help from any other nonprofit agencies.
Helping get everything bagged up was Jacob Waddell and 12-year-old Finn McConnell.
"It's a constant flow of people!" laughed Finn, talking between rushes of the crowd. "It goes to people less fortunate and don't have enough money to give their kids the Christmas they want to give them."
Jake and Finn were there for different but important reasons.
You likely know Jake. He's the guy who threw catfish on the ice at some away games for the Preds. He has used his CatfishJake Foundation to raise money for various causes involving children and families.
Years before being known all over the city, Jake's family also picked up gifts at the Last Minute Toy Store when he was a young boy.
"It's near and dear to me for a lot of reasons," said Jake. "It served us as a family."
Then there's Finn, serving people after setting up a Facebook fundraiser for the store.
"Our original goal was $600, and it went to $1,500 at the end," he said. "It was really crazy because I didn't think it'd get above a thousand or anything."
"Just remember when he signs his NBA contract, he has to give back to the toystore, right?" Jake said, laughing along with a woman shopping for her son. "He's going to be dunking on LeBron."
Jake said it's important to bring smiles to people and show kids as young as Finn the need to keep the store going.
"Kids like Finn give me hope those people still exist," said Jake.
The ticket distribution will be at the toy store, located at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Service Center along the 5000 block of Harding Place.
The toy store will also be open Friday and Saturday. It is also still taking donations.
For more on the Last Minute Toy Store, visit https://www.lastminutetoystore.com/home-mobi/.
