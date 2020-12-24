NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There were lots of shopping bags and cars coming and going, all signs of the hustle and bustle for last-minute gifts the day before Christmas, as people rushed into stores on Thursday.
“This is my fifth store since about 8 o’clock this morning,” said Ebony Washington.
It was quite the rush at Nashville West Shopping Center on Christmas Eve.
For some people, this will be the last year they decide to purchase gifts at the last minute.
“Stores are packed too sometimes,” said Allison Goncalves. “Yeah, I regret it.”
Both other people have no regrets.
“It’s really the thrill cause it’s not really the last-minute deals, it’s that last day of everybody rushing in and everybody like in a good mood cause you know you’re trying to please your loved one,” said Washington.
One family at the shopping center has turned the last-minute gifting into a new tradition.
“My husband and son and my daughter and I just decided that we would do a last-minute trip to Target,” said Renee Parks. “We had 15 minutes and $20 apiece and we shopped for each other and we just did the exchange in the car.”
Copyright 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.