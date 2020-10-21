NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - The stage is set, and Belmont University's campus is well lit as the countdown for the final 2020 Presidential Debate draws closer.
“It’s giving American citizens an opportunity to learn about the candidates, to make those comparisons and to make their choices,” Bob Fisher, President of Belmont University said.
Security and safety measures are in full swing. Over 700 Nashville Police Department are on hand to handle the event in and around Belmont University’s campus.
The National Guard is expected to be on standby. Private security patrols the area regularly and the Secret Service is coordinating with MNPD.
“Our goal here is to provide a safe and secure environment, not only for us, but also for the media, the guests and support personnel,” Todd Hudson, Special Agent in Charge with the Secret Service Nashville Field Office said.
And everywhere you turn, every face is covered. With the country still facing a pandemic, face masks and social distancing are a top priority.
You can only enter certain areas if you’ve tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours.
“We all feel confident that the protocols that are in place, leading up to, during and after this historic event will ensure that participants will be safe on this site,” Dr. Michael Caldwell, Director of Public Health for Metro Nashville Health Department.
Its’ the last debate before people cast their ballot on November 3rd. Debbie Goule, Vice President of the League of Women voters Tennessee tell me she’s seeing more voter excitement now more than ever.
“We hear some from people who are undecided. And let’s remember. We’re not just voting for President. We’re voting for people who are running for State office, and local office and they all matter and they all impact our lives,” Gould said.
Within the Curb Event Center on the stage, there are two HVAC vents that are set above both candidates. It’s there to help keep the temperature in place for both President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden.
