Today is the last day of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville. The draft is having rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday. The event should wrap up between 5 and 6pm. There is a post draft concert again tonight featuring Dierks Bentley. There should also be post draft fireworks over downtown Nashville.
The NFL and Nashville Convention and Tourism Corp said around 200,000 people attended Day 2 of the NFL Draft and Fan Experience on Friday.
The attendance number is similar to Day 1 of the draft on Thursday.
