NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Monarch butterflies are in the air again, making their way through Tennessee this weekend.
“They’re cold blooded. They need to wait until the days get above the middle 60s or so before they have enough strength and energy to fly," David Cooke, a wildlife expert, said.
Monarchs are the only butterflies to make a 2-way migration each year. In the spring, it takes three generations of Monarchs to make the trip from Mexico to Canada.
It's the final generation that will make the 3,000-mile trek back home.
“That fourth generation is going to last the longest, anywhere from the 8 to 9 months. Cause they have to make the trip back. Unfortunately not all of them make it back," Cooke said.
There's a main route that follows through East Tennessee, where you'll see hundreds.
“In Nashville, people are going to see a Monarch here or there. If you really want to see a large population you have be near Knoxville, Gatlinburg area, around Cave’s Cove," he said.
If you want to be part of the Monarch migration next year, Mr. Cooke says you can join a free tagging service that you can find here.
