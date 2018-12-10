NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The only remaining clinic in Nashville that will perform abortions is closing the program, temporarily.
The North Nashville Planned Parenthood clinic is ceasing all procedures for the remainder of the year. The company said it's all about improving services for the future.
In a statement released on Facebook, Planned Parenthood of Tennessee stated they are taking the next several weeks "to fully orient and train new team members."
"Our patients are our number one priority, so it is vital we provide them with high quality and safe care. We are offering abortion services at three other locations in Memphis and Knoxville during this time, and we are continuing to provide preventive care, including birth control, cancer screenings, and STI testing and treatment in Nashville," said a spokesperson in a statement.
The abortion program will resume operations at the North Nashville location in January.
EDITORS NOTE: An earlier version of this article specified that the abortion clinic in North Nashville would be closing, but did not specify that the clinic would be closing temporarily. We apologize for the error and have corrected the story on our social media platforms.
