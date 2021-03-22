Christopher Johnson

Christopher W. Johnson, 42

 MNPD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police Detectives arrested a promoter for a laser tag league on a grand jury indictment charging him with displaying sex acts to a minor and inducing a minor into sexual activity by video chat.

Christopher W. Johnson, 42, of Madison, is currently in jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

Internet Crimes Against Children Detective Mike Adkins discovered that Johnson began having conversations on Facebook with an 11-year-old boy in 2015 regarding the laser tag league. 

The conversations later turned sexual.

At this time, there are no other victims that have been identified.

Anyone with information about any inappropriate behavior by Johnson involving minors is asked to contact Detective Adkins at 615-862-7666.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.