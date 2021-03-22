NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police Detectives arrested a promoter for a laser tag league on a grand jury indictment charging him with displaying sex acts to a minor and inducing a minor into sexual activity by video chat.
Christopher W. Johnson, 42, of Madison, is currently in jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.
Internet Crimes Against Children Detective Mike Adkins discovered that Johnson began having conversations on Facebook with an 11-year-old boy in 2015 regarding the laser tag league.
The conversations later turned sexual.
At this time, there are no other victims that have been identified.
Anyone with information about any inappropriate behavior by Johnson involving minors is asked to contact Detective Adkins at 615-862-7666.
