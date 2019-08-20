NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's Taco Tuesday, and it's also the birthday of Nashville Mexican restaurant chain Las Palmas, celebrating 29 years in business!
Here's the deal-- Go to any of Las Palmas nine locations and eat-in on Tuesday, August 20 and get 50 percent off your meal as part of their Customer Appreciation Day.
To get the deal you must eat-in, and it's only available today!
List of Las Palmas Locations:
- 5821 Charlotte Pike, West Nashville
- 1905 Hayes Street, Midtown
- 2617 Franklin Pike, Suite 111, Berry Hill
- 8167 Highway 100, Bellevue
- 1400 Antioch Pike, Antioch
- 5104 Old Hickory Blvd., Hermitage
- 807 Rivergate Parkway, Goodlettsville
- 15560 Old Hickory Blvd., Nippers Corner
- 6688 Nolensville Pike, Suite 105, Brentwood
