Larry Gatlin and singer Joe Diffie

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 27: Singer/songwriter Larry Gatlin (L) and singer Joe Diffie (R) backstage at the ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp Performance On The Grand Ole Opry With Chris Janson at Grand Ole Opry House on June 27, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

 Terry Wyatt

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A country music legend Larry Gatlin has tested positive for coronavirus after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Gatlin said his symptoms are "minor," and he suffers from a cough, drainage, and fatigue. On March 4, Gatlin received his COVID vaccine, and four days later, he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I made it 361 days without getting Covid-19," Gatlin said in a statement on Friday. "Then, I finally get it four days after getting my second dose of Moderna. What are the odds?"

Gatlin said he is "faring well" and will appear on Fox and Friends on Saturday morning to discuss his experience with the virus.

"To you who have been terribly sick or have lost friends or loved ones, my heartfelt prayers go out to you," he told Fox and Friends. "I have a lot of character flaws and defects you can pray about if you want to. Instead, please join me in praying for our friends and neighbors who have suffered and are still suffering, and for our country."

Gatlin is known for his singles "All the Gold in California" and "Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer to You)." He won a Grammy with his brothers in 1976 for the hit "Broken Lady." 

 

