NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A country music legend Larry Gatlin has tested positive for coronavirus after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
Gatlin said his symptoms are "minor," and he suffers from a cough, drainage, and fatigue. On March 4, Gatlin received his COVID vaccine, and four days later, he tested positive for COVID-19.
"I made it 361 days without getting Covid-19," Gatlin said in a statement on Friday. "Then, I finally get it four days after getting my second dose of Moderna. What are the odds?"
Gatlin said he is "faring well" and will appear on Fox and Friends on Saturday morning to discuss his experience with the virus.
"To you who have been terribly sick or have lost friends or loved ones, my heartfelt prayers go out to you," he told Fox and Friends. "I have a lot of character flaws and defects you can pray about if you want to. Instead, please join me in praying for our friends and neighbors who have suffered and are still suffering, and for our country."
Gatlin is known for his singles "All the Gold in California" and "Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer to You)." He won a Grammy with his brothers in 1976 for the hit "Broken Lady."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.