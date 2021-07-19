NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Large wildfires continue to torch the dry landscape in the western United States and some homes and businesses are now being threatened as fires continue to spread.

Some evacuations have been issued in states like Oregon as erratic winds feed the fires and create dangerous conditions for fire fighters.

There are currently 80 active large fires across 13 states that have burned 1.1 million acres of land, which is around 1,800 square miles. To put that into perspective, that’s around 3.5 times the size of Nashville.

The areas with the most fires are Montana and Idaho with 18 and 17, respectively.

There are seven large fires that are in Washington State, eight large fires in Oregon and nine in California right now, which is still on pace for a record-breaking wildfire season.

The largest fire is in southern Oregon Is called the Bootleg Fire. Its size is over 300,000 acres. To put that in perspective, the acreage size of Nashville is around 337,000 acres. The fire in southern Oregon is almost the size of Nashville and is only around 25% contained.

Nationwide there have been just under 36,000 wildfires that have burned 2.5 million acres.

This time last year there were just around 29,000 wildfires that had burned just over 1.8 million acres, and the smoke from these wildfires continues to spread from those fires. The smoke rises into the atmosphere. The upper level winds pick it up and transported across the country so don’t be surprised to see hazy skies here in Middle Tennessee.