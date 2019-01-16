SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Dozens of residents are being affected by a large water main break in Smyrna.
Crews are working to make repairs along Old Nashville Highway between Enon Springs Road and Rock Springs Road.
The outage is affecting Smyrna West School, the Cedar Forrest neighborhood, the St. Johns Wood neighborhood, the Hidden Hills neighborhood, the Park at Leigh Springs Apartments and the Midway Apartments.
Officials said the repairs should be completed by the end of the day on Wednesday.
Stay with News4 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.