Warehouse fire closes roads in Mount Juliet

A warehouse that was destroyed during the tornado has caught on fire on Friday afternoon.

 @MtJulietPolice

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Crews are battling a large fire at a warehouse in Mount Juliet on Friday afternoon.

Athletes Way N is closed while firefighters are battling the fire. Golden Bear Gateway is also closed between Division Street and Volunteer Boulevard.

According to Mount Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman, firefighters were fighting a nearby brush fire when they noticed smoke coming from the warehouse around 1:40 p.m.

Luffman said the high winds caused a problem for firefighters and carried the flames into the part of the building destroyed by the tornado.

"Wind-driven fires are difficult to contain," Luffman said.

Mount Juliet Police added "remaining product caught fire during salvage operations." 

There was no word on injuries.

Multiple fire departments are on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

