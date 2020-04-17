MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Crews are battling a large fire at a warehouse in Mount Juliet on Friday afternoon.
Athletes Way N is closed while firefighters are battling the fire. Golden Bear Gateway is also closed between Division Street and Volunteer Boulevard.
The warehouse fire on Athletes Way N will be an extended operation. Part of the warehouse was destroyed during the tornado. Remaining product caught fire during salvage operations, and multiple fire departments are responding to battle the flames. pic.twitter.com/03tNqWMQ4Q— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) April 17, 2020
According to Mount Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman, firefighters were fighting a nearby brush fire when they noticed smoke coming from the warehouse around 1:40 p.m.
Luffman said the high winds caused a problem for firefighters and carried the flames into the part of the building destroyed by the tornado.
"Wind-driven fires are difficult to contain," Luffman said.
Mount Juliet Police added "remaining product caught fire during salvage operations."
There was no word on injuries.
Multiple fire departments are on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
