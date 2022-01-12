NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Fire investigated a structure fire Wednesday evening in the Bellevue neighborhood.
Officials said crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 5:55p.m. Wednesday evening. As crews approached the scene, large flames could be seen coming from a two-story residential structure.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and crews are continuing to work to make sure there are no hot spots within the structure.
No injuries or fatalities have been reported at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as we receive information.
