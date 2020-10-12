NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro health officials are investigating a large religious gathering held outside the Metro Courthouse this weekend.
The event took place on Sunday and led by religious author and recording artist Sean Feucht. According to his Twitter account, Feucht is the founder of multiple movements and said he was escorted off stage by police.
A police officer escorting me out tonight said he estimated 9000-10,000 worshippers filled the courthouse steps in downtown Nashville!We had THREE venue changes and so much resistance BUT THE CHURCH WILL NOT BE SILENCED! 🔥🔥🔥#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/E1r26Z07tl— Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 12, 2020
Metro Health Department Spokesman Brian Todd said multiple Metro Departments are investigating the event.
The investigation comes after health officials said event's organizers "did not submit an application to the Health Department or permit application to any Metro department."
"We have worked very hard to slow the spread of COVID by taking a measured approach to protect the community. The Health Department is very concerned by the actions that took place at the event and we are investigating and will pursue appropriate penalties against the organizer," Metro Health Department Spokesman Brian Todd said in a statement on Monday.
News 4 is continuing to investigate this story and will have more on air and online.
