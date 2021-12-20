NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A large police presence has been reported at the Hermitage Flats apartments Monday night. Our crew on scene has seen multiple members of a SWAT team, as well as snipers around the property. Police tell us it started around 7 PM when a neighbor witnessed a physical altercation between two people who live there.
According to that neighbor, a male was seen pushing a woman into an apartment.
Police could be heard over a loud speaker asking for an individual to exit and apartment. It is still unclear if anyone is inside that apartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.