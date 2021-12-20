Police presence in Hermitage
Brandon Smith

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A large police presence has been reported at the Hermitage Flats apartments Monday night. Our crew on scene has seen multiple members of a SWAT team, as well as snipers around the property. Police tell us it started around 7 PM when a neighbor witnessed a physical altercation between two people who live there. 

According to that neighbor, a male was seen pushing a woman into an apartment. 

Police could be heard over a loud speaker asking for an individual to exit and apartment. It is still unclear if anyone is inside that apartment. 

 

