A C-17 military plane flew low over downtown Nashville as part of training exercise, according to the Tennessee Air National Guard.
Military plane flies over downtown Nashville (Photo submitted)
The training exercise on Friday and Saturday, which has now been canceled, was to be as part of the inauguration of Bill Lee.
The large military plane flew low over the downtown area.
The Air National Guard said that when the inauguration was moved indoors tomorrow because of weather, it decided to continue with the exercise on Friday and canceled Saturday's exercise.
The Air National Guard did not comment on why there was no advance notice of the exercise.
