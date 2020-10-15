NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 cases are rising among school-age kids in Nashville, but the Metro Health Department said they’re not getting infected in the classrooms.
Since the beginning of September, the Metro Health Department said they’ve seen an increase COVID cases in school-age children.
"Case rates between 0-17 have increased by 93 percent,” Dr. Michael Caldwell with the Metro Health Department said.
With Metro students learning virtually, Caldwell said infections aren’t spreading in the classroom, but during activities outside of school.
According to Nashville health officials, starting on week 36, they had identified 36 clusters. Of those clusters, 17 were a school/university setting, social gathering, religious setting or bar/restaurant.
- at least 12 cases came from at a local karaoke bar
- 10 from a church service
- 8 from two separate weddings
- at least 13 from a 7th grade party with students
- large volleyball tournament that resulted in 32 cases among student athletes and staff
There were new clusters identifying four clusters with a wedding on Sept. 26, four cases on Oct. 3 and five cases associated with church-related social events.
Three schools are closed due to high numbers including St. Bernard’s, St. Cecilia and Cora Howe.
Metro Health officials don’t plan to shut down after school activities or stop sports teams. They’re asking people to be more diligent about wearing masks, washing hands, and staying further apart.
