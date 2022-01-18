NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An asteroid flew very close to earth this week.

A significant asteroid, labeled 1994 PC1, flew by just before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Reports showed that 1994 PC1 was approximately 3400 feet across, larger than the tallest buildings globally. For example, the Burj Khalifa towering at just over 2,700 feet tall.

It towers over One World Trade Center at just under 1800 feet. It was also significantly larger than the Empire State Building, which sits just under 1500 feet.

Asteroid to zoom by Earth in close, safe encounter NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies said the object, named 7482 (1994 PC1), will pass within about 1.2 million miles of the planet.

The asteroid came within 1.2 million miles of the earth, five times the distance between the world and the moon. Now that doesn't sound all that close, but as near-earth objects are concerned, it's one of the closer ones.

A near-earth object is any object that comes within 120 million miles of the sun. That means it's close enough to intersect with earth's orbit.

NASA has found more than 28,000 of these asteroids, most of which range between 10ft to 25 miles in size. About 2,200 of those are considered potentially hazardous, any object larger than 460 feet and comes within 4.6 million miles of earth.