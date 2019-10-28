RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A DUI crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car is shutting down lanes of I-840 near Almaville Road in the Almaville area.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday and is not expected to be clear until 2 p.m. Monday. Eastbound is affected with only one lane of traffic. Westbound is affected with rubbernecking delays.
THP says a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by 35-year-old Samuel Roubik struck a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer head on while traveling west in the eastbound lanes. Roubik came to a final stop on the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes while the tractor-trailer came to a stop in the median.
RCFR, Almaville, RCSO, RCEMS, THP, and TDOT worked a commercial vehicle collision with fire and two other vehicles involved with heavy damage Sun. night around 10:30 on 840. 840 was completely shut down during the incident. Three patients transported. pic.twitter.com/EPDfGsjnjc— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) October 28, 2019
Roubik was transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for injuries and is expected to be charged in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
