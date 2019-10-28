I-840 Crash - 10-28-19
Rutherford County Fire Rescue

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A DUI crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car is shutting down lanes of I-840 near Almaville Road in the Almaville area.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday and is not expected to be clear until 2 p.m. Monday. Eastbound is affected with only one lane of traffic. Westbound is affected with rubbernecking delays.

Live TDOT SmartWay Map

THP says a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by 35-year-old Samuel Roubik struck a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer head on while traveling west in the eastbound lanes. Roubik came to a final stop on the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes while the tractor-trailer came to a stop in the median.

Roubik was transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for injuries and is expected to be charged in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.