NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A new spot is opening in Germantown that will feature a 19-lane bowling alley, grill and bar, and a 1200 person capacity live music venue.
Brooklyn Bowl started in New York City in 2009, and expanded to Las Vegas in 2014.
They're set for a March-2020 open in a new two story building that's almost complete, on 3rd at Jackson Street, facing the third base side of First Horizon Park in Germantown.
The new venue is a partnership effort between Live Nation, brand co-owners Peter Shapiro and Charley Ryan, and Coran Capshaw, founder of artist management company Red Light Management.
The Brooklyn Bowl website has the Nashville grand opening information published, including the first roster of music. Doors open to the public on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
"We've wanted to bring the bowl to Nashville for a few years and after looking at different areas of the city, we found this great spot right on the third base line of the Nashville Sounds," Shapiro told Billboard Magazine recently.
"Germantown is this funky neighborhood with these amazing Victorian homes and the vibe of a Williamsburg (Virginia) or Silver Lake (in Los Angeles), is an amazing town with this incredible history from the Ryman to the Opry to the Cannery to Broadway. I feel really lucky that we get to build a venue from ground up in Nashville and find our spot in that 1,200-cap range."
Colin Keegan from Brooklyn Bowl's New York location, will serve as the Nashville location's head of talent, working closely with Kirk Peterson, the Director of Talent for Dayglo Ventures. The Live Nation partnership will allow Keegan to work with some of Nashville's big-name promoters, including Brian Traeger, AC Entertainment's Steve Greene and Sally Williams, who left the Ryman in July to become president of Nashville music and business strategy at Live Nation.
Brooklyn Bowl New York's talent booker has set the bar very high where drawing in performers is concerned: some of the artists who have appeared at that location include Lauryn Hill and Guns N' Roses. The Las Vegas location of Brooklyn Bowl has hosted big-name performers such as Modest Mouse and Robert Earl Keen, and has Wilco and Bad Religion on the slate to perform next year.
There is a lineup in place on the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville site that lists off some of the shows they have confirmed so, starting on Saturday, March 14th with Bowlive feat. Soulive & George Porter Jr., followed by The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell on Sunday the 15th. In addition, bookings include Theory of a Deadman, Larkin Poe, Angel Olsen, PJ Morton, and many more.
Tickets for the initial 2020 shows go on sale Friday, December 20 at 12PM CT. Due to the demand of the initial run of shows, a pre-sale will take place Thursday, December 19th from 10 AM CT - 10 PM CT. Get your unique code HERE.
The two-story building will have a large outdoor deck overlooking the baseball field, and will be open seven days a week.
Monday through Friday the facility opens at 6:00pm, and is 21+.
Saturdays: Family Bowl from 11:00AM - 5:00PM
Sundays: The Rock and Roll Playhouse (admission required from 11:00AM to 12:30PM) and Family Bowl from 12:30PM to 6:00PM (All Ages)
After 6:00 PM (21+)
