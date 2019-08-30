SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An overturned tractor-trailer that caught fire is shutting down southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Sumner County just outside of Millersville in the area of mile marker 103.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the incident was reported just after 3:45 a.m. and the scene is not expected to be clear until at least 12 p.m. Just before 5:30 a.m., investigators were working to reopen at least one lane in the area.
Cranes have been brought to the scene to help get the truck uprighted. The driver was not seriously injured and was hauling 21,000 pounds of dry food when the crash occurred.
According to the THP preliminary report, the 2010 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by 28-year-old Amavi Swaray from Lansing, Michigan was changing from the right lane to the left lane while going downhill. The truck started to veer off the road on the left and Swaray was unable to regain control of the truck. The truck then ran through the left side guardrail and flipped over on its left side as the truck went down an embankment. The truck slid to a stop and caught fire causing the entire truck cab to burn. The trailer also caught fire but did not spill any of the contents.
Swaray and his 25-year-old passenger were both wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred. Swaray is facing charges of failure to maintain lane. THP does not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
Traffic is encouraged to take Highway 76 in White House to Highway 31W / Louisville Highway toward Millersville to get back onto I-65 on the other side of the crash.
#BREAKING AT THE #LIVEDESK- the semi crash along I-65S, crews still working to get the fire out. Appears to overturned after hitting guardrail after Ridgetop exit. #Nashville @WSMV #TNnews pic.twitter.com/dchAEURJRk— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) August 30, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
