NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking part of Interstate 24 in south Nashville.
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near Haywood Lane just before 10 a.m. Friday. Only one eastbound lane is open, and the left westbound lane is closed.
According to TDOT, the crash is expected to be cleared by 1 p.m.
It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
