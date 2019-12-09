NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lane closures are set to occur on the Departures level of the main terminal at Nashville International Airport due to the construction of a new canopy.
The project begins Monday, Dec. 9 with the demolition of the old canopy. During construction, inner-lane closures will occur between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. nightly through April 2020. In addition, the sidewalk at the north end of the main terminal will be closed during the day. The North Service Animal Relief Area will also be closed during construction.
BNA recommends using the Donelson Pike entrance to BNA to avoid traffic congestion from the I-40 entrance during construction. It is also recommended to arrive at the airport early.
For more information on the project and the closures, click here.
