NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lane closures on Interstate 440 begin Friday as part of a long-term project.
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, only lane will be open in each direction until 5 a.m.
From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., two lanes will remain open at all times.
Part of the new design for I-440 will be three lanes of traffic in each direction, which means the grass median will be removed, and a concrete barrier will take its place.
The Metro Nashville Police Department has been cracking down on the speed limit, which has been reduced to 45 mph.
The lane closures are not expected to wrap up until August 2020.
