Major construction will begin on Interstate 440 in two weeks.

The construction will require lane closures that will last 17 months to replace the entire interstate.

When the construction is done, the highway’s signature look, will also be gone.

The grassy median that divides the directions of traffic on I-440 is going away.

Some people are sad of the change.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said while it looks “pretty,” it’s actually posing a big danger for drivers and for that reason it’s has to go.

Part of the new design for Interstate 440 will be three lanes of flowing traffic in each direction.

To make way for those lanes, the large grass median in the center will go away, being replaced with a concrete barrier like you see on other Nashville interstates.

While some residents said they like the look of the grass, TDOT said it’s just not safe, so the decision to change it is non-negotiable.

The concrete wall would prevent cross-over accidents that happen too often.

In November a Williamson County woman was killed when her car went across the media and landed in the opposing lanes of traffic.

In May the same kind of crash killed a man from West Tennessee when his car flipped several times after taking the curve near the I-65 exit too fast.

“When people think about the I-440 reconstruction, they think about getting rid of the old concrete pavement,” said TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte. “One of the top priorities is taking out the grassy median because it’s a safety issue.”

The construction begins on March 1 and will last until August 2020.