HARDIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A landslide in Hardin County destroyed two homes along the Tennessee River.
The Hardin County Fire Department says at around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to the 4800 block of Glendale Road, an area known as chalk bluff. Two houses were in danger of collapsing.
Only one of the houses was occupied and the residents were safely evacuated. Nearly an hour later, the home collapsed down the bank and that portion of the highway has been closed.
As of Sunday morning, both homes have since collapsed from the landslide. The portion of the highway also remains closed.
