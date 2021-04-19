NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested and charged the driver of a landscaping truck after a crash on March 11th claimed the lives of three of his coworkers.

Guillermo Montalvo-Lopez is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, felony drug possession and driving without a license.

Blood was drawn the night of the crash, and police say that Lopez had methamphetamine, oxycodone, ketamine, and ephedrine in his system. Police also found a folded dollar bill which had a powdery substance on it.

Montalvo-Lopez was discharged from Vanderbilt on Friday and currently sits in Metro Jail on an $81K bond.