NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested and charged the driver of a landscaping truck after a crash on March 11th claimed the lives of three of his coworkers.
A deadly crash has multiple lanes of Interstate 40 East closed just past Charlotte Pike in West Nashville on Thursday evening.
Guillermo Montalvo-Lopez is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, felony drug possession and driving without a license.
Blood was drawn the night of the crash, and police say that Lopez had methamphetamine, oxycodone, ketamine, and ephedrine in his system. Police also found a folded dollar bill which had a powdery substance on it.
Montalvo-Lopez was discharged from Vanderbilt on Friday and currently sits in Metro Jail on an $81K bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.