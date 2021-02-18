Landlord terminates lease of Old Spaghetti Factory location in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The landlord terminated the lease of the Old Spaghetti Factory location in downtown Nashville.
The Old Spaghetti Factory said its landlord for its 2nd Avenue location, LOFTS 160 Nashville LLC, sent them a letter terminating their lease agreement. The letter comes after Old Spaghetti Factory had tenancy at that location for 40 years and have rights to the rights to space until the end of December, 2035
The downtown Nashville Old Spaghetti Factory suffered "detrimental building damage" after an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building in the area of Second Avenue North on Christmas Day.
Officials for Old Spaghetti Factory said they were willing to "bring the restaurant back to its original condition and restore this institution to downtown Nashville."
“We are incredibly disappointed by the letter sent by our landlord as they are using this tragic event to terminate our lease. Our restaurants and teams have endured the most challenging year, which was punctuated by the bombing. We hoped the Landlord would work with us, but they are making a business decision to have us removed. We now have to tell our team members that they may not have a place to work, which is very disappointing. I hope the City will get involved and let them know this isn’t right," Dean Griffith, President of The Old Spaghetti Factory’s 41 unit chain said in a statement on Thursday.
Officials for Old Spaghetti Factory said they are looking for a new location in Nashville. However, they are worried about their 56 active team members who worked at the restaurant before the bombing. The company said some of them had worked there for more than 20 years.
“The hourly team in Nashville is a group of fun loving, caring individuals, that have come to work each day ready to make others happy. They help each other at work and away from work, they are truly a “Family”.” Todd Saxey, district manager for Nashville Old Spaghetti Factory said in a statement on Thursday.
