SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Trees have been burning in the Rooker Bend neighborhood for two weeks in Smyrna, leaving neighbors frustrated with the disturbances.
"They are building new homes," Ronnie D. Simmons told News 4. "We are very excited that our neighborhood has been expanded."
It might not look like an issue with the burning trees from afar, but every neighbor I spoke with on the street says it's been a headache.
"Ashes all around here in the neighborhood," Akifullahkan Mohammad said frustrated. "I have seen ashes on all of my cars."
For Simmons, who lives on the corner less than 200 feet away from the fire, he says the smoke has made its way into his house.
"Our children they are breathing in the smoke causing wheezing, coughing, running eyes," Simmons said.
Simmons says last night the fire was out of control.
"At 3 o’clock this morning the fire department was called out because there was a blaze behind our home," he said. "It had risen up as well."
The Town of Smyrna says the burn permit issued to Elite Development is operating within the parameters and found they were compliant.
The permit does not void responsibility for damages to other property owners or any personal injury as well.
"The moment I went actually out of this neighborhood the temperature in my car dropped from 104 to 91," Mohammad said.
For another neighbor, due to her health, she's rarely able to step outside of her house.
"With me having chronic pulmonary disease I have basically been in my home," neighbor Tara Ewing told News 4. "Our home smells like smoke."
