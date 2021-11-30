GOLDEN POND, KY (WSMV) – The Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area offers free Christmas trees to anyone with a permit.
Recreation area officials announced over the weekend that they are providing Christmas tree permits through December 24.
According to the announcement, each permit allows a family to cut down “one cedar tree under 10 feet tall with stumps less than 4 inches tall.”
Permits for the Christmas cedar trees are only available online at the Land Between the Lakes website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.