NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lambda Legal has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Tennessee's policy of prohibiting transgender people born in the state from correcting the gender marker on their birth certificates.
Tennessee is only one of three states including Kansas and Ohio who still have a policy in place. Lambda Legal has also filed similar lawsuits with those states that are still pending in federal court.
Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit today in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in Nashville on behalf of four transgender people born in Tennessee – Kayla Gore, Jason Scott, and two plaintiffs identified by their initials, L.G. and K.N.
“A birth certificate is an extremely important and necessary document for every aspect of life,” said plaintiff Jason Scott, 47, who was born in Tennessee and now lives in Seattle, Washington. “I have had to put up with a lot since I decided to live as the man that I am over twenty-five (25) years ago. The State of Tennessee does not get to define who I am by incorrectly identifying me as female on my birth certificate. Getting a correct birth certificate in alignment with who I am would be life-changing.”
“I have been a woman my entire life. However, the state of Tennessee refuses to recognize my identity and forces me to carry incorrect identity documents. Tennessee’s discriminatory policy complicates every aspect of transgender people’s lives,” said plaintiff Kayla Gore, 33, who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. “In times where anti-trans violence is escalating, especially against trans women of color, I deserve to have identity documents that reflect who I am and don’t put me in harm’s way – the same as anyone would want for themself and their loved ones.”
In the lawsuit Gore v. Lee, Lambda Legal argues that denying transgender people in Tennessee the ability to obtain accurate birth certificates violates the Equal Protection and Due Process clauses of the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit also argues that forcing transgender people through their birth certificates to identify with a sex that is not who they are violates their free speech rights under the First Amendment.
With this lawsuit, Tennessee is the fifth jurisdiction with a categorical exclusion on birth certificates that Lambda Legal has challenged, including Puerto Rico and Idaho, where the civil rights organization secured victories in court that prompted policy changes.
