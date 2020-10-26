Senator Lamar Alexander
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn) has voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

In a statement released earlier, Alexander says that Barrett had what he was looking for in a judge.

“I voted to confirm Judge Barrett because she demonstrates all the characteristics I look for in a judge -- respect for the law, intelligence, scholarship, integrity, and steady temperament. She is well-qualified and has said she will decide cases based upon the law, not her personal views. I have no doubt she will make an excellent Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.”

 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by a 52 to 48 vote.

