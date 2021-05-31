NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Just miles away from the plane crash investigation, there are people out on the lake enjoying their Memorial Day weekend. Although the investigation is still ongoing, many people are still out on the water, near where the plane went down Saturday morning.
“Me and my family are getting out, having some fun, enjoying the sun a little bit, and just taking some time away,” one boater said.
Sara Gosik and her family decided to come to the lake for the holiday. “We got a boat last year during Covid,” Gosik said.
This holiday weekend took a tragic turn after a plane crashed into the lake. The search quickly turned into a recovery effort with seven people dead. Sharon Finch was heading to the lake Saturday when the plane went down.
“The police had already shut down the entrance and told us to turn around and go to another marina to put in because a plane had went down. And all the responding police were turning in at the marina, and of course our hearts just sunk cause you know on a waterway whenever you see that many people responding to a lake area you know it’s bad,” Finch said.
Everyone on the lake we talked to say it’s an unfortunate tragedy.
“We were just at home grilling out and stuff and we saw it yesterday evening. So, it’s sad and unfortunate,” a lake goer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.