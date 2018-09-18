LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A Macon County woman is facing charges after surveillance video allegedly shows her abusing multiple children at the daycare facility where she once worked, officials say.
According to Macon Co. Sheriff Mark Gammons, 23-year old Ashley Centers was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse/neglect of a child under six-years-old.
Centers, a former employee of Works in Progress in Lafayette, came under fire after a child went home with a busted nose.
Gammons said the toddler's parents asked what happened and were initially told their child was hit in the face with a block by another student.
When they asked to see surveillance video of the incident, a different story emerged.
Officials said the video showed Centers abusing the child, and investigation of more footage revealed incidents involving two other children at the center.
Centers was released from jail on a $10,000 bond and is now awaiting trial.
