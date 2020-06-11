NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lady Antebellum will be Lady A going forward.
Charles Kelly, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood took to social media on Thursday to announce the change to the nickname that fans gave them from the start.
“We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day. Now, blind spots we didn’t even known existed have been revealed,” the band posted on social media.
They said they are embarrassed and regret they did not consider that the word associates to a time in history before the civil war, which includes slavery.
They said they are deeply sorry for the hurt is has caused anyone unsafe, unseen or unvalued and that causing pain was never their intention.
The Grammy-Award winning band said they discussed the change and had "many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues."
"We feel like we have been Awakened, but this is just one step. There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning—to grow into better humans, better neighbors," the post said.
The band also stated that they plan to make a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAID.
