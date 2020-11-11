NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lady A will not be performing at the Country Music Awards on Wednesday night, due to COVID-19.
The group took to Twitter where they said an immediate family member tested positive for the corornavirus.
Even though Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood did not test positive, they have decided to stay home, "out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMA's."
November 12, 2020
They added that Kelley taped his performance with Carly Pearce, so that act will make the final show.
