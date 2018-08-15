Period poverty. It prevents young women from buying feminine hygiene products and even forces some to miss school.
Charity Brock and her friend Hillary Edwards have started a non-profit to help.
“On the Dot” was created in November 2017.
“On the Dot is a local initiative here in East Nashville,” Brock said. “We realized there was a need for an ongoing supply or dispensary of feminine hygiene products.”
Brock volunteers monthly at Y-CAP and noticed a change in the girls she works closely with.
“Seeing girls that used to be engaged and enthusiastic became withdrawn and insecure,” Brock said.
That’s when Brock discovered some girls can’t afford feminine hygiene products.
“Pads and tampons live under the same category as cigarettes and alcohol. And those are listed as luxury items,” Brock said.
For families on food stamps, wick, snap or other programs, feminine hygiene products aren’t covered. This leaves families choosing between basic need items.
Period poverty is even forcing some young girls out of the classroom.
“Approximately 30 to 40 girls we see each month are missing school,” Brock said.
Missing school has long-term effects on their success.
“If you’re not there think of all that you missed and getting behind,” said Beverly Revo, outreach philanthropist at Y-CAP. “Then also just answering the question where are you?”
Brock said it’s not an easy topic for girls to talk about but the conversation is changing.
“From guarded and reserved to more open and honest,” she said.
Locker rooms inside the girl’s bathrooms at Y-CAP are typically stocked with products. During the summer the supply was wiped out.
If you’d like to donate visit “On the Dot” here or on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.