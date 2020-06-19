NASHVILLE (TN) - It's a music venue, restaurant, and bowling alley all rolled into one and today, the famed Brooklyn Bowl, will open its lanes for bowling.
The Brooklyn Bowl Nashville was one of many venues shut down and affected by COVID-19 back in March. Two weeks ago, they were given the green light to open up all but its bowling alley.
Finally starting today at 5 p.m., the venue will open 10 of its 19 bowling lanes with safety limitations to follow the social distancing guidelines.
“Our priority will continue to be providing our team, patrons, and artists with a safe, fun space,” affirms Sara Barnett, General Manager for Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. “We’re thankful for the warm welcome to Nashville, and can’t wait to share the excitement of bowling with everyone to keep the good times rolling.”
Big Joe swapped out his football cleats for bowling shoes to speak with the owners about moving forward from the shutdown.
To make a reservation for a limited lane at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, click here.
