NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - New numbers from the TSA show that Labor Day weekend was the busiest airports have been since the coronavirus pandemic began.
At BNA, 13,600 passengers flew out of the airport on Friday, the largest number the Nashville airport has seen in six months.
Across the country, the TSA screened more than 968,000 travelers on Friday, which was the highest number since March 17.
In total, 2 million people passed through airport security throughout the entire holiday weekend.
Airlines say they are seeing more passengers, but business is still down by about 50 percent compared to last year.
