If you have a job, today is your day.

Labor Day celebrates the worker.

And there's no better way to celebrate work, than by getting the day off.

Terry Bulger tonight with a closer look at this September Holiday.

125 years ago Congress set aside this day to celebrate workers, honoring the working man and woman's contribution to the strength and prosperity of the country.

they determined the best way to honor workers was to give them the day off. Thus, the holiday was born. 

Few see the day through that historical lens, Labor day these days means football season starts.

If you're a swimmer, a wader a floater it means Pools close today till May.

Dolly Parton's working 9 to 5 should be, but won't be on the bill.

And here in Nashville, of course there's no time to rest.

Buildings don't rise downtown without workers.

No day off for them, and they're likely singing Merle Haggard's Working Man Blues.

