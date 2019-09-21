LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Two teenagers are accused of robbing a woman with a gun at her La Vergne home during an online sale transaction.
The victim told police she connected online with Jadarian Marble and Tyler Benjamin, both 18-years-old, to sell her MacBook Pro. After agreeing to the sale, Marble and Benjamin went to the victim's house on Friday.
La Vergne Police say that's when one of the suspects grabbed the computer from her and ran out of the house while the other suspect pulled out a gun and said, "you've been ripped." Marble and Benjamin then fled from the house.
The woman was able to get their license plate number and call police. Officers quickly spotted the car and arrested the suspects at the TigerMart on Murfreesboro Road.
Marble and Benjamin were taken to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. Charges are pending.
Police urge the public to meet in a public place when conducting any online sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.