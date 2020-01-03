Police lights
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) – Officers with the La Vergne Police Department are looking for two teens who carjacked a woman Friday morning.

Police say the woman went out to start her car on Bill Stewart Blvd and she noticed two teenagers acting suspiciously before she went back inside her home. When she came back outside, she found the teens in her car.

The woman then ran to the car window and tried to get them to come out. One teen then pointed a handgun at her before they fled the scene in the woman’s grey Honda Pilot.  

The teens were described as being 14 or 15 years old and between 5-feet 7-inches and 5-feet 9-inches tall. La Vergne Police have also issued a BOLO to Metro Nashville Police as well as other surrounding areas.

Anyone with information should call La Vergne Police at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).

 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

